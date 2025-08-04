Halal Cosmetics Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Amara Cosmetics, Wardah Cosmetics, Ecotrail Personal Care, INIKA Organic, PHB Ethical Beauty, Sampure Minerals, And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|147
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$59.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$85.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. GLOBAL HALAL COSMETICS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Personal Care Products
5.3. Color Cosmetics
5.4. Fragrances/Perfumes
6. GLOBAL HALAL COSMETICS MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Online
6.3. Offline
7. GLOBAL HALAL COSMETICS MARKET BY CONSUMER DEMOGRAPHICS
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Women
7.3. Men
7.4. Gen Z
8. GLOBAL HALAL COSMETICS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Online
8.3. Offline
9. GLOBAL HALAL COSMETICS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.3. South America
9.4. Europe
9.5. Middle East and Africa
9.6. Asia Pacific
10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Market Share Analysis
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Competitive Dashboard
11. COMPANY PROFILES
- Amara Cosmetics Wardah Cosmetics Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd. L'Oréal S.A. Clara International Beauty Group INIKA Organic PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd Halal Beauty Inc. Claudia Nour Cosmetics IVY Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd Sampure Minerals
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment