Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bus Chassis Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Tata Motors, AB Volvo, Scania, MAN, Eicher, Daimler, Hino Motors, Ashok Leyland, Hyundai, And Bus Tech Group


2025-08-04 04:45:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Bus Chassis Market is set to grow from USD 9.121 billion in 2025 to USD 11.066 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 3.94%. The study offers insights into market dynamics, technological advancements, and strategies of key players like Tata Motors and AB Volvo, driving the demand for electric and CNG-powered chassis globally.

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus Chassis Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bus Chassis Market is forecasted to expand from USD 9.121 billion in 2025 to USD 11.066 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.94%.

The comprehensive Global Bus Chassis Market Study presents crucial insights into market dynamics, technological advancements, and competitive strategies impacting this evolving sector. Industry experts can leverage this data for strategic decision-making, with detailed analysis of market structure, segmentation, trends, and competitive landscapes.

Market Overview and Scope

The study covers the global bus chassis market, focusing on the frame supporting bus bodies across types and propulsion methods. Segmentation includes axle type (single and multi-axle), bus type (single decker, coach, double decker, and others), propulsion method (diesel, CNG, electric), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific). This enables manufacturers, suppliers, and policymakers to identify market trends and opportunities effectively.

Business and Technological Insights

Key market drivers such as urbanization and sustainable transport demand are analyzed, alongside challenges like the high cost of electric chassis production. Opportunities from government incentives for green technologies are highlighted. The report includes Porter's Five Forces analysis and an industry value chain assessment. Advancements in lightweight materials and electric propulsion systems are defining new performance standards, while policies and regulations impacting the market are also evaluated.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

Major players' strategies and developments are a focal point, with Tata Motors advancing its electric bus chassis portfolio exemplified by the Starbus EV chassis launch for urban transit. This aligns with global sustainability goals and positions Tata Motors competitively in the Asia Pacific. Similarly, AB Volvo introduces the BZL Electric chassis for European markets, with features such as advanced battery management. The strategic approaches of these companies, focusing on collaborations and R&D investments, underscore their commitment to market leadership, as reflected in the competitive dashboard.

The study also highlights mergers and acquisitions, like Daimler AG's partnerships in Asia to enhance multi-axle chassis production, addressing cost efficiencies and market reach. Such strategies adapt to regional demand and regulatory pressures. Market share analysis shows players like Scania, MAN, and Hyundai leveraging technological advancements and alliances to capture opportunities in electric and CNG-powered chassis markets.

Regional and Segmental Analysis

The market is segmented geographically into regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with analysis of regional dynamics, regulations, and infrastructure. Multi-axle chassis dominate heavier applications, while single-axle chassis are for lighter urban buses. The electric segment's growth, driven by innovations from companies like Tata Motors and AB Volvo, is explored further in the competitive analysis.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Trend Analysis.
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment by segment and region.
  • Company Profiling with strategies, products, and key developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 140
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.12 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.07 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Snapshot
    • Market Overview
    • Market Definition
    • Scope of the Study
    • Market Segmentation
  • Business Landscape
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
    • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
    • Industry Value Chain Analysis
    • Policies and Regulations
    • Strategic Recommendations
  • Technological Outlook
  • Global Bus Chassis Market by Axle Type
    • Single Axle
    • Multi-Axle
  • Global Bus Chassis Market by Bus Type
    • Single Decker
    • Coach
    • Double Decker
    • Others
  • Global Bus Chassis Market by Propulsion Method
    • Diesel
    • CNG
    • Electric
  • Global Bus Chassis Market by Geography
    • North America
      • USA
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Others
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • United Kingdom
      • Spain
      • Others
    • Middle East and Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • Others
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • South Korea
      • Indonesia
      • Thailand
      • Others
  • Competitive Environment and Analysis
    • Major Players and Strategy Analysis
    • Market Share Analysis
    • Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
    • Competitive Dashboard
  • Company Profiles
    • Tata Motors
    • AB Volvo
    • Scania
    • MAN
    • Eicher
    • Daimler AG
    • Hino Motors, Ltd.
    • Ashok Leyland
    • Hyundai Motor Company
    • Bus Tech Group

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

