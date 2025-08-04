The Resurgence Of Quick Wash: Smart Washing Machines With Auto-Dosing Capability Support Better Quick Wash Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover increased demand for quick wash solutions amid the return to office work, industry innovations like AI-enabled MITM, and the need for aligned partnerships between appliance and detergent brands.

Returning to office work has renewed demand for quick wash laundry solutions due to time-constrained consumers, especially dual-income families. Current quick wash options often lead to dissatisfaction due to misuse and unsuitable detergents. This highlights the urgent need for specialized quick wash solutions and harmonized partnerships between appliance and detergent brands. Innovations like AI-enabled "mixing-in-the-moment" (MITM) are key, optimizing detergent delivery for superior results.

Key Findings

The return to office work and increasingly busy lives revive quick wash

With the global return to office work and increasingly busy lifestyles, consumers are once again severely time-constrained, turning quick wash into an urgent priority. The demand stems from the need to fit laundry into shrinking windows for in-home task management. Dual-income households with children are the most affected by this.

An existing performance gap leads to consumer dissatisfaction

Time-strapped consumers often misuse quick wash, leading to dissatisfaction. Standard detergents can leave residue and fail to eliminate odours. This clearly highlights the urgent need for better, specialised quick wash solutions, a demand reflected in recent product innovations that are so far aiming at solving quick wash in isolation.

Cross-industry partnership will create better quick wash results

There are limitations to trying to solve quick wash in isolation, emphasising the critical need for harmonised partnerships between appliance brands, who provide the mechanical action, and detergent brands, who must formulate fast-acting, low-temperature solutions to prevent residue and machine damage, and ensure sufficient hygiene and stain removal in short cycles.

Smart AI-controlled mission sensing is a performance booster

Beyond basic auto-dosing, AI-enabled "mixing-in-the-moment" (MITM) is revolutionising laundry by leveraging smart sensors to precisely tailor detergent blends for each wash, leading to superior performance and efficiency. This shift hands control to AI, ensuring ingredients activate perfectly when needed, signalling a significant evolution in consumable delivery and effectiveness.

Technological advancement blurs lines between industries

While partnership constitutes a key component in managing consumer dissatisfaction and driving quick wash, both appliance and detergent brands are crossing into each other's territory to enhance user value and product performance. Some view this as a collaborative effort, while others see it as a prime opportunity to boost consumer resonance and increase profits.

The Resurgence of Quick Wash: Innovating for a Time-Poor World global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Home Care market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within home care, analyses leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging/ format /ingredients innovations, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



The laundry care conundrum: Seeking performance without the wait

Quick wash should target millennials accounting for 21% of total population in 2025

Office return drives demand for improved home efficiencies

Juggling work and home: The time squeeze on domestic tasks is intensifying (again) Despite falling birth rates we predict over 1 billion households with children by 2030

Why is quick wash failing consumers today?



Quick wash dominates as time-strapped consumers often sacrifice clean for speed

Consumers share their quick wash frustrations in online forums

Residue and poor odour removal are commonly experienced quick wash issues

Limitations of short cycles are insufficiently understood by consumers

Samsung Q-Drive technology reinvented the laundry wheel back in 2017

Persil Wonder Wash: A consumer-led innovation addressing consumer pain points Better solutions are emerging but the key to success lies in cross-industry synergy

The limitations of trying to solve this in a silo



The laundry care system relies on a fragile balance between its interdependent factors

Changes in laundry habits might disturb this balance, leading to undesired outcomes

The need for cross-industry solutions: This is one repeating theme

Collaboration helps to preserve the balance between the different laundry care vectors

P&G has been particularly active in forming partnerships with appliance brands P&G launches Cold Certified programme recruiting leading appliance brands

Smart tech will deliver more credible quick wash results



Smart washing machines with auto-dosing capability support better quick wash results

A smarter version of auto-dosing is emerging, offering luxury fabric care in the home

More advanced AI paves the way for a more nuanced disaggregated ingredient release

Mixing-in-the-moment optimises ingredient release and prevents unwanted outcomes

AI-controlled sense and react enables better outcomes and minimises human error

The best-case scenario for quick wash is a combination of technology and partnership

Smart technology is opening opportunities for system-wide value generation

Haier's Internet of Clothing (IoC): A one-stop solution to rule them all

SmartWash: Henkel launches a retrofit device for smart laundry

Ecosystem thinking and a collaborative mindset are spreading across industries Haier WashPass launches smart laundry subscription with superior performance

Conclusion



Implications for all relevant quick wash stakeholders

Quick wash benefits sales of laundry additives that deliver on hygiene and scent

Vanish Gold Pro: An in-wash stain remover formulated for quick and cold cycles

Bosch FreshUp: A handheld device using plasma technology to refresh garments

Polygiene StayFresh: Anti-odour technology in fabrics reduces need for washing

Recommendations/Opportunities for growth

Evolution of quick wash

Questions we are asking Customisable solutions to help you explore what's next, where to play and how to win

