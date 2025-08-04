403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Signals Imminent Witkoff Visit to Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, might head to Russia later this week amid ongoing US efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine from Moscow.
Before leaving his New Jersey golf resort, Trump told reporters that Witkoff’s trip could occur “Wednesday or Thursday.”
“They would like to see him. They've asked that he meet,” Trump stated. “So, we'll see what happens.”
This announcement comes just days before Trump’s self-imposed deadline for Russia to end its military actions in Ukraine. The President has warned that failure to agree to a ceasefire by Friday will result in the US imposing sanctions and secondary tariffs on Moscow.
“There’ll be sanctions,” Trump said. “But they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions."
On Friday, in response to Trump’s expression of “disappointment” over stalled progress on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against setting "excessive expectations" and encouraged the resumption of dialogue.
"Concerning any disappointments coming from anyone, all disappointments arise from excessive expectations. This is a well-known general rule,” Putin said during a press conference in Valaam.
Back in June, Trump set a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to end the conflict that began in February 2022, but he shortened that timeline in late July to “about 10 or 12 days.” That deadline is due to expire this Friday.
Before leaving his New Jersey golf resort, Trump told reporters that Witkoff’s trip could occur “Wednesday or Thursday.”
“They would like to see him. They've asked that he meet,” Trump stated. “So, we'll see what happens.”
This announcement comes just days before Trump’s self-imposed deadline for Russia to end its military actions in Ukraine. The President has warned that failure to agree to a ceasefire by Friday will result in the US imposing sanctions and secondary tariffs on Moscow.
“There’ll be sanctions,” Trump said. “But they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions."
On Friday, in response to Trump’s expression of “disappointment” over stalled progress on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against setting "excessive expectations" and encouraged the resumption of dialogue.
"Concerning any disappointments coming from anyone, all disappointments arise from excessive expectations. This is a well-known general rule,” Putin said during a press conference in Valaam.
Back in June, Trump set a 50-day ultimatum for Russia to end the conflict that began in February 2022, but he shortened that timeline in late July to “about 10 or 12 days.” That deadline is due to expire this Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment