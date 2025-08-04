403
Ukrainian authorities arrest officials involved in corruption case
(MENAFN) Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies have announced the arrest of several individuals involved in a major corruption case tied to the purchase of military drones and electronic warfare systems at inflated costs.
According to official statements released Saturday by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the fraudulent procurement process. The case centers on state contracts that were allegedly awarded at intentionally inflated prices.
Those arrested include a member of Ukraine’s national parliament, two regional officials, and a commander within the National Guard. Investigators say the suspects received illegal commissions amounting to as much as 30% of the total value of the contracts.
The anti-corruption agencies stated that the core of the scheme involved deliberately overpriced deals between the government and certain supplier companies. The suspects are accused of profiting from these deals through substantial kickbacks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the matter following a meeting with the heads of both agencies, stating there is "zero tolerance for corruption."
Davyd Arakhamia, head of the ruling party’s parliamentary faction, announced via Telegram that lawmaker Oleksiy Kuznetsov's party affiliation would be suspended until legal proceedings are concluded. “We expect a court hearing of this case in due time. Those guilty of corruption crimes must be fairly punished, regardless of their status and position,” he said.
