Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Week on Positive Note
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index, the BIST 100, started the trading week on a positive note, opening Monday at 10,807.25 points. This marks an increase of 0.56%, or 60.27 points, compared to the previous session’s close.
The modest uptick follows Friday’s performance, when the BIST 100 inched up by 0.04%, finishing the day at 10,746.98 points. Total trading volume on that day reached 102 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $2.51 billion, signaling steady investor activity.
As of 10:15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), foreign exchange rates were as follows: the US dollar was trading at 40.6710 Turkish liras, the euro at 47.0810 liras, and the British pound at 54.0360 liras.
In the commodities market, gold was priced at $3,361.60 per ounce. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was being sold at $69.50 per barrel, reflecting ongoing global fluctuations in energy markets.
