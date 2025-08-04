Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Week on Positive Note

Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Week on Positive Note


2025-08-04 03:57:37
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index, the BIST 100, started the trading week on a positive note, opening Monday at 10,807.25 points. This marks an increase of 0.56%, or 60.27 points, compared to the previous session’s close.

The modest uptick follows Friday’s performance, when the BIST 100 inched up by 0.04%, finishing the day at 10,746.98 points. Total trading volume on that day reached 102 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $2.51 billion, signaling steady investor activity.

As of 10:15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), foreign exchange rates were as follows: the US dollar was trading at 40.6710 Turkish liras, the euro at 47.0810 liras, and the British pound at 54.0360 liras.

In the commodities market, gold was priced at $3,361.60 per ounce. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was being sold at $69.50 per barrel, reflecting ongoing global fluctuations in energy markets.

MENAFN04082025000045017169ID1109880519

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search