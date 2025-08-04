Heavens Elix By Sajindas Devidas Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

Heavens Elix

Innovative Kombucha Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Awards Program

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Heavens Elix by Sajindas Devidas as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Heavens Elix Kombucha packaging, which stands out in the competitive beverage industry.The award-winning Heavens Elix Kombucha packaging aligns with current trends in the industry, focusing on eye-catching design, sustainability, and user convenience. By combining vibrant colors, elegant typography, and natural imagery, the design appeals to health-conscious consumers seeking premium, organic beverages. This recognition underscores the packaging's relevance and potential to influence industry standards and practices.The Heavens Elix Kombucha packaging captivates with its striking pink-to-orange gradient, perfectly complementing the refreshing Hibiscus flavor. The bold serif typography of "ELIX" exudes a premium aesthetic, while the soft clouds and delicate hibiscus flowers evoke a natural, almost ethereal ambiance. The minimalistic, well-balanced layout ensures clarity and ease of reading, while the small circular emblem with a floral icon adds a refined touch, reinforcing the brand's organic essence.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Sajindas Devidas and the Heavens Elix team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. By showcasing the potential for vibrant, sustainable, and user-friendly packaging, this award-winning design may inspire future projects within the brand and encourage further innovation in the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Sajindas DevidasSajindas Devidas is a visionary product design leader with over 20 years of experience transforming complex problems into seamless, high-impact digital solutions. With a strong focus on user-centered design, AI-driven UX, and accessibility, Devidas has led initiatives that boosted engagement and conversions. As the founder of DoPotluck and co-founder of DoHomeFood, Devidas combines entrepreneurial drive with design excellence. Armed with an E-MBA and a passion for inclusive innovation, Devidas crafts experiences that truly connect.About Heavens ElixHeavens Elix Kombucha is an exciting startup founded by a visionary entrepreneur passionate about healthy, refreshing beverages. Offering three distinctive flavors - Hibiscus, Lemon, and Blueberry - Elix Kombucha delivers a bold taste that appeals to a wide range of consumers. While currently operating in India, the brand has ambitious plans to expand internationally, targeting markets like Singapore and the US. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Elix Kombucha aims to revolutionize the wellness drink industry by introducing unique flavors and expanding its reach globally.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Packaging Design category. Winning designs are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials, technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, including innovation, sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, and technical excellence. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the designer's skill in creating highly regarded, admired, and cherished packaging solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. Welcoming entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in packaging design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

