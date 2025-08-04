Viewpoint With Dennis Quaid And Dekalb Convention & Visitors Bureau Present: Your Passport To A World Of Culture

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers can prepare to have their perceptions broadened in an upcoming segment of "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid," partnering with the DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau. This captivating journey is set to uncover DeKalb County as a remarkable hub where diverse cultures converge, creating a vibrant tapestry of global experiences, right in your backyard.

An engaging segment of "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" will soon introduce Public Television audiences to the compelling story of DeKalb County. Scheduled for filming later this year, this feature will explore how DeKalb has become a truly unique destination, showcasing its rich cultural diversity as a driving force behind thriving local businesses, innovative culinary scenes, and welcoming communities. From the bustling international food corridor of Buford Highway, renowned for its authentic global flavors, to the inspiring artistic expressions found in spaces like Babe Walls and Downtown Chamblee, and the serene natural beauty of Arabia Mountain and Stone Mountain, the program will illustrate why DeKalb is a place that truly offers something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a new place to call home, a captivating travel destination filled with unique attractions, or an environment ripe for business innovation and growth, DeKalb provides an enriching and dynamic experience.

"We're proud to partner with 'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid' to share DeKalb's story with a national audience. Our county is a vibrant mosaic of cultures, communities, and creativity, and this segment will highlight why DeKalb isn't just a destination-it's an experience."

- James Tsismanakis, CEO, Discover DeKalb

This exploration will demonstrate how DeKalb's unwavering commitment to celebrating its multicultural roots translates into tangible benefits for its residents and visitors. The segment will highlight how the county's diverse communities influence its economic landscape, fostering entrepreneurship and creating a dynamic marketplace where global flavors and traditions flourish alongside modern innovation. Viewers will discover how DeKalb nurtures vibrant spaces for cultural exchange, from community-driven coffee shops supporting refugee empowerment to authentic cultural hubs like Plaza Fiesta and Chinatown.

The program also aims to inform a wider audience about the appealing advantages of DeKalb County, emphasizing how its unique blend of global influences creates an enriching environment for families, young professionals, and seasoned explorers alike. From Michelin-rated dining experiences to lively community festivals and unique historical sites, the segment will offer a comprehensive glimpse into the countless opportunities that await in this truly global community, inviting everyone to discover its boundless charm.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid: "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" is a Public Television program that offers viewers valuable insights and educational content, inspiring them to take informed action in their lives and communities. The program highlights organizations that are making a positive impact and providing pathways to greater well-being. Learn more at:

About DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau: The DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau is dedicated to showcasing DeKalb County's diverse culture, vibrant communities, and untapped potential to a wider audience. Through education, outreach, and strategic partnerships, Discover DeKalb aims to elevate the county as a premier destination for tourism, economic development, and cultural enrichment. Learn more at: discoverdekalb

SOURCE Viewpoint

