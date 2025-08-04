Disha Patani Tries Contemporary Chair Dance For The First Time With A 'Sexy' Teacher

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Disha Patani took to social media to share a glimpse of her first-ever attempt at contemporary chair dance.

Under the guidance of her 'sexy' instructor, she showcased her effortless dance moves. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a video of herself dancing with a chair to Lata Mangeshkar's popular track“Jiya Jale” from Shah Rukh Khan's film“Dil Se.” In the clip, Disha, clad in black athleisure, is seen performing the energetic routine alongside her instructor.

Alongside the clip, the 'Baaghi 2' actress wrote,“First time trying it, will keep practising with the sexiest teacher.” Reacting to her post, many praised Disha's moves, while a few netizens trolled the actress over her acting. Praising Disha, one user said,“Setting the dance floor on fire!.” Another said,“Wo”

One of the trollers commented,“Do acting classes ، industry is for actors not for bar dancers.”“Producers dekho aur kaam do mujhe,” reads another comment.

Recently, Disha Patani turned 33 and gave a glimpse of her birthday festivities through social media. She shared how“blessed and grateful” she felt on her special day. One of the photos captured her beaming in front of a table filled with birthday cakes, while a video showed her joyfully cutting into one. She also posted solo pictures of the delectable desserts and marked the occasion by offering prayers at a temple.

On the professional front, the 'Ek Villain Returns' actress was last seen in the Tamil action drama“Kanguva,” which hit theatres in November 2024. Up next, she's set to make a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled film. Vishal confirmed the news on Instagram, expressing his excitement about Disha's cameo that's been crafted especially for her.

While her exact role remains under wraps, reports suggest that Disha will be seen in two songs in the film. This marks her first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri has been cast as the female lead opposite Shahid.