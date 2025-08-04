Order Wins Boost Axiscades, Lloyds Engineering Stocks: Here's What Investors Should Know

Two engineering services firms kicked off the week with multi-crore deal announcements. Axiscades and Lloyds Engineering shares rose on Monday following a defense and railway order win.

Axiscades Wins ₹223.95 Crore Defense Order

Axiscades Technologies shares rose as much as 4.3% to ₹1,336 after the company's unit, Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies, signed a ₹223.95 crore contract with the Indian Army.

According to a pre-market press release on Monday, Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies secured a contract to supply next-generation tank transporter trailers, which include the delivery of 212 units of 50-ton capacity trailers over two years.

The trailers are designed to transport heavy military tanks and equipment across varied terrains. The deal reflects the country's push for domestic defense manufacturing and self-reliance under the "Make in India” initiative.

Year-to-date, the stock has more than doubled in value.

Lloyds Engineering Works' Subsidiary Wins ₹19.6 Crore Railway Order

Engineering & Industrial Solutions provider Lloyds Engineering Works announced that its subsidiary, Techno Industries (TI), has secured a ₹19.58 crore contract from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited, in a press release on Monday.

The project involves the complete lifecycle of escalators, from design and manufacturing to installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The latest order takes TI's order book to ₹82.86 crore.

The win is in line with Lloyds Engineering Works' broader strategy for Techno Industries, which includes expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, diversifying into industrial elevators, parking systems, and international markets, while also scaling up its motors and pumps verticals.

With India ramping up investment in institutional and transportation infrastructure, TI is well-positioned to capture rising demand in elevators and escalators.

Lloyds' shares rose as much as 3% to ₹71.1 in early trade. Their YTD losses stand at 9%.

Amid 'high' retail chatter on Stocktwits, sentiment remained 'bearish'. It was 'bullish' a month back.

Lloyds Engineering's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 10:51 a.m. IST on August 4 | Source: Stocktwits

