Mexico Prison Revolt Leaves Seven Prisoners Dead, Eleven Injured

2025-08-04 03:10:05
(MENAFN) A violent uprising erupted on Saturday afternoon at a correctional facility in Tuxpan, located in Veracruz, eastern Mexico, resulting in the deaths of at least seven prisoners and injuries to 11 others, according to the Veracruz Secretariat of Public Security on Sunday.

The Social Reintegration Center was brought back under control early Sunday by forces from the National Guard, the National Defense, and the state's Public Security Secretariat, as confirmed in a statement on social media.

"As a result of the riot, the unfortunate deaths of seven inmates have been reported, as well as 11 injured people, who are receiving medical attention at different hospitals," it stated on social media platform X.

Authorities reported that multiple fires set during the disturbance were completely extinguished, and several inmates were relocated to a prison facility in Panuco.

The Veracruz state government reaffirmed its dedication to responsible governance and enhancing prison security by working closely with various government agencies.

