IFRC Denounces Assault on Palestinian Red Crescent Headquarters
(MENAFN) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) strongly denounced the assault on the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) headquarters in Khan Younis on Sunday. The attack resulted in the death of PRCS staff member Omar Isleem and left two additional staff members and a civilian, who was attempting to put out the fire at the facility, injured.
In an official statement, the IFRC stressed the urgent need to safeguard civilians and humanitarian personnel, along with upholding and honoring the Red Crescent emblem.
The statement revealed that the premises, clearly displaying the emblem, were subjected to repeated attacks. Throughout this conflict, 51 PRCS staff and volunteers have lost their lives, including 31 who were actively on duty and wearing the protective Red Crescent emblem, which under international humanitarian law should have ensured their safety.
Founded in 1919 and based in Geneva, Switzerland, the IFRC operates as a vital component of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, alongside the International Committee of the Red Cross and National Societies.
