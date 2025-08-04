Lusail Real Estate Management Partners With TESS Payments To Facilitate Digital Transactions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Real Estate Management, a subsidiary of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company specializing in homeowners association (HOA) and community management, announced the signing of a strategic agreement with TESS Payments, a payment service provider licensed by the Qatar Central Bank.

This collaboration aims to provide secure and convenient digital payment options for unit owners, HOAs, and commercial partners across Lusail City.

Aref Al-Saadi, Vice Chairman of Lusail Real Estate Management, stated:

“Our partnership with TESS Payments represents a strategic step forward in our digital transformation journey. It reflects our commitment to delivering seamless and high-quality services to all our stakeholders. As Lusail continues to grow as a smart and sustainable city, this initiative ensures that our financial operations are future-ready and technologically advanced.”

Saad Ishfaq, CEO of TESS Payments, added:

“Collaborating with Lusail Real Estate Management is both an honor and a responsibility. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to empower secure and scalable digital payment infrastructure across Qatar. We are fully committed to supporting Lusail Real Estate Management's ambitious plans.”

As Lusail City cements its position as one of the region's most advanced urban developments, this initiative contributes to Lusail Real Estate Management's broader strategy of expanding its presence and enhancing service quality for the HOAs under its management.

TESS Payments is a leading player in Qatar's digital payment transformation, offering comprehensive solutions and infrastructure that adhere to the highest security and regulatory standards.

TESS empowers businesses and institutions across sectors to adopt cashless, digital-first ecosystems -advancing the goals of Qatar's National Vision for innovation and financial inclusion.