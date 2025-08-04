403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Downpours Force Displacement of Over 2,500 Residents
(MENAFN) Relentless downpours swept across South Korea's southern regions overnight, displacing over 2,500 residents, according to reports on Monday from media.
A total of 2,523 individuals were evacuated across six key areas—Busan, Gwangju, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, and South Gyeongsang—as the severe rainfall triggered emergency responses, media stated, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
Among the worst-affected zones was the southwestern county of Muan, which was inundated with 289.6 millimeters (11.4 inches) of rain between midnight Sunday and Monday morning.
Tragically, a man in his 60s was discovered dead in a stream in Muan. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether the fatality was directly caused by the storm.
The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a nationwide alert for continued heavy rainfall on Monday, warning that torrential conditions were expected to persist in South Gyeongsang and nearby areas.
Despite the disruption, the rain has brought a temporary reprieve from the recent extreme heat. Some heat wave warnings have been lifted, with temperatures forecast to range between 29°C and 34°C (84.2°F to 93.2°F) throughout the day.
A total of 2,523 individuals were evacuated across six key areas—Busan, Gwangju, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, and South Gyeongsang—as the severe rainfall triggered emergency responses, media stated, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
Among the worst-affected zones was the southwestern county of Muan, which was inundated with 289.6 millimeters (11.4 inches) of rain between midnight Sunday and Monday morning.
Tragically, a man in his 60s was discovered dead in a stream in Muan. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether the fatality was directly caused by the storm.
The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a nationwide alert for continued heavy rainfall on Monday, warning that torrential conditions were expected to persist in South Gyeongsang and nearby areas.
Despite the disruption, the rain has brought a temporary reprieve from the recent extreme heat. Some heat wave warnings have been lifted, with temperatures forecast to range between 29°C and 34°C (84.2°F to 93.2°F) throughout the day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment