S. Korea Downpours Force Displacement of Over 2,500 Residents

2025-08-04 02:49:40
(MENAFN) Relentless downpours swept across South Korea's southern regions overnight, displacing over 2,500 residents, according to reports on Monday from media.

A total of 2,523 individuals were evacuated across six key areas—Busan, Gwangju, South Chungcheong, South Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, and South Gyeongsang—as the severe rainfall triggered emergency responses, media stated, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

Among the worst-affected zones was the southwestern county of Muan, which was inundated with 289.6 millimeters (11.4 inches) of rain between midnight Sunday and Monday morning.

Tragically, a man in his 60s was discovered dead in a stream in Muan. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether the fatality was directly caused by the storm.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a nationwide alert for continued heavy rainfall on Monday, warning that torrential conditions were expected to persist in South Gyeongsang and nearby areas.

Despite the disruption, the rain has brought a temporary reprieve from the recent extreme heat. Some heat wave warnings have been lifted, with temperatures forecast to range between 29°C and 34°C (84.2°F to 93.2°F) throughout the day.

