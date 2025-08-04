Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sudanese Army Repels RSF Attack on El-Fasher

2025-08-04 02:04:49
(MENAFN) The Sudanese military announced on Sunday that its troops successfully thwarted an offensive launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against El-Fasher, the administrative center of North Darfur state in western Sudan.

According to a military communiqué, casualties and equipment losses were sustained by RSF fighters during the assault, which focused on the northeastern and southwestern districts of the city.

The rebel faction has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

El-Fasher serves as a crucial base for humanitarian missions in Darfur but has endured a severe RSF blockade and frequent skirmishes for over a year, despite global attempts to establish a humanitarian ceasefire and permit aid distribution.

Since April 2023, the army and the RSF have been engaged in a civil war that has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions, as reported by the United Nations and local officials.

