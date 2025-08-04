Over 80 People Evacuated From Korabelnyi District In Kherson Following Russian Airstrikes
Video : Oleksandr Prokudin
As many as 35 vehicles from municipal services, volunteers, and law enforcement were mobilized for the evacuation effort.
"Due to the destruction of the bridge linking Korabel to the city, movement is difficult. Organized evacuation continues," the statement said.
As of 17:00 on Sunday, August 3, among the evacuees were 14 children and 11 people with limited mobility. Nearly 50 evacuation requests have already been received and are being processed.Read also: Thirty-five vehicles deployed to evacuate Kherson residents from Korabelnyi district
Evacuees are being transported to safe locations where temporary accommodations are prepared. People with limited mobility are under medical supervision. Those who have relatives in other parts of Kherson are taken to them, while others are provided with temporary shelter and essentials.
The military administration noted that evacuation to safer regions of Ukraine is also available for those in need.
On August 2, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson. The attack damaged a bridge leading to the Korabel district, three private houses, and a residential building.
According to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, around 1,800 people remain in the Korabel district, including 187 people with limited mobility and 31 children.
Illustrative photo: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment