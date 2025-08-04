Over 80 People Evacuated From Korabelnyi District In Kherson Following Russian Airstrikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Video : Oleksandr Prokudin

As many as 35 vehicles from municipal services, volunteers, and law enforcement were mobilized for the evacuation effort.

"Due to the destruction of the bridge linking Korabel to the city, movement is difficult. Organized evacuation continues," the statement said.

As of 17:00 on Sunday, August 3, among the evacuees were 14 children and 11 people with limited mobility. Nearly 50 evacuation requests have already been received and are being processed.

Evacuees are being transported to safe locations where temporary accommodations are prepared. People with limited mobility are under medical supervision. Those who have relatives in other parts of Kherson are taken to them, while others are provided with temporary shelter and essentials.

The military administration noted that evacuation to safer regions of Ukraine is also available for those in need.

On August 2, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson. The attack damaged a bridge leading to the Korabel district, three private houses, and a residential building.

According to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin, around 1,800 people remain in the Korabel district, including 187 people with limited mobility and 31 children.

