Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Prairie Project Access To Local Rail And International Markets

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) (OTCMKTS:AZLAF), a company focused on the sustainable development of the Prairie Lithium Project ("Prairie"), is pleased to announce has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Long Creek Railroad ("LCR"), a Saskatchewan-based short line rail and logistics provider, to develop a dedicated transload facility supporting the Prairie project. The planned facility will be located along LCR's 41-mile rail corridor, which runs directly across the Prairie project area in southeastern Saskatchewan (Figure 1*). LCR connects with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) at Estevan, providing access to North American and International markets via Class 1 rail infrastructure.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been established with Long Creek Rail (LCR). LCR is a Saskatchewan-based short line rail and logistics provider.

- LCR runs across the Prairie Lithium project and connects with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) at Estevan, providing access to North American and International markets via Class 1 rail infrastructure.

- Under the MOU, Arizona Lithium will lead site selection, design, and construction of a transload facility, while LCR will provide rail access, logistical support, and integration into its existing network.

- A battery-grade lithium refinery could be co-located at the transload facility, offering immediate rail access for inbound reagents and outbound lithium products. Additionally, large equipment can be delivered directly to the Prairie project by rail.

- Phase 1 will see the Prairie Lithium Project go into production at Pad #1 using a commercial-scale DLE unit capable of producing 150 TPA LCE. De-risking by a commercial-scale proof of concept allows production to be increased by rapid replication of the process equipment at Pad #1.

- Arizona Lithium has received approval for Phase 1 production at the Prairie Lithium Project from the Ministry of Energy and Resources in Saskatchewan.

A battery-grade lithium refinery could be co-located at the transload facility, offering immediate rail access for inbound reagents and outbound lithium products. Additionally, large equipment can be delivered directly to the Prairie project by rail. This strategic infrastructure alignment supports efficient, scalable logistics, positioning the project to serve both North American and international markets. Under the MOU, Arizona Lithium will lead site selection, design, and construction of the facility, while LCR will provide rail access, logistical support, and integration into its existing network. The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the project's supply chain efficiency and reduce transportation time of lithium products.

Arizona Lithium Managing Director, Paul Lloyd, commented: "This agreement represents a key milestone in de-risking the scale up of the Prairie project. By leveraging Long Creek's established infrastructure and regional expertise, we reduce the handling logistics and trucking of our lithium products across the project area. LCR currently services the agriculture and oil & gas industry in the area, and we look forward to future collaboration with them to utilise this critical infrastructure."

About the Prairie Lithium Project

AZL's Prairie Lithium Project is located in the Williston Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. Located in one of the world's top mining friendly jurisdictions, the projects have easy access to key infrastructure including electricity, natural gas, fresh water, paved highways and railroads. The projects also aim to have strong environmental credentials, with Arizona Lithium targeting to use less use freshwater, land and waste, aligning with the Company's sustainable approach to lithium development.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">





Mr. Paul Lloyd Managing Director Tel. +61 419 945 395 ...