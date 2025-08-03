Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OIC Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Extremist Minister, Settlers

2025-08-03 11:01:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and settlers Sunday, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.
In a statement, the OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of these systematic attacks, which constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world and a serious threat to security and stability in the region.
The OIC urged the international community to assume its responsibilities, take immediate action to halt these grave violations, and ensure the preservation of the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.
AFP adds from Ankara: Turkiye Sunday blasted the Israeli government minister for conducting a Jewish prayer on the Al-Aqsa compound in east Jerusalem.
In a highly controversial move, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly conducted a Jewish prayer at the mosque's compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site.
"We strongly condemn the raid carried out on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by certain Israeli ministers, under the protection of Israeli police and accompanied by groups of Israeli settlers," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The security of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the preservation of Jerusalem's sacred identity are not only regional priorities but also a primary responsibility on behalf of humanity's collective conscience," it said.
Jewish religious rituals are prohibited in the compound by a long-standing agreement between Israel and Jordan, custodian of the site.
In recent years, the understanding, known as the "status quo" has been repeatedly violated by Jewish visitors, including members of Israel's parliament.

