403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Extremist Minister, Settlers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and settlers Sunday, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.
In a statement, the OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of these systematic attacks, which constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world and a serious threat to security and stability in the region.
The OIC urged the international community to assume its responsibilities, take immediate action to halt these grave violations, and ensure the preservation of the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.
AFP adds from Ankara: Turkiye Sunday blasted the Israeli government minister for conducting a Jewish prayer on the Al-Aqsa compound in east Jerusalem.
In a highly controversial move, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly conducted a Jewish prayer at the mosque's compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site.
"We strongly condemn the raid carried out on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by certain Israeli ministers, under the protection of Israeli police and accompanied by groups of Israeli settlers," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The security of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the preservation of Jerusalem's sacred identity are not only regional priorities but also a primary responsibility on behalf of humanity's collective conscience," it said.
Jewish religious rituals are prohibited in the compound by a long-standing agreement between Israel and Jordan, custodian of the site.
In recent years, the understanding, known as the "status quo" has been repeatedly violated by Jewish visitors, including members of Israel's parliament.
In a statement, the OIC held the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of these systematic attacks, which constitute a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world and a serious threat to security and stability in the region.
The OIC urged the international community to assume its responsibilities, take immediate action to halt these grave violations, and ensure the preservation of the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.
AFP adds from Ankara: Turkiye Sunday blasted the Israeli government minister for conducting a Jewish prayer on the Al-Aqsa compound in east Jerusalem.
In a highly controversial move, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly conducted a Jewish prayer at the mosque's compound, which is Islam's third-holiest site.
"We strongly condemn the raid carried out on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by certain Israeli ministers, under the protection of Israeli police and accompanied by groups of Israeli settlers," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The security of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the preservation of Jerusalem's sacred identity are not only regional priorities but also a primary responsibility on behalf of humanity's collective conscience," it said.
Jewish religious rituals are prohibited in the compound by a long-standing agreement between Israel and Jordan, custodian of the site.
In recent years, the understanding, known as the "status quo" has been repeatedly violated by Jewish visitors, including members of Israel's parliament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment