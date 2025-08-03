Dynamiccrm Launches AI-Powered CRM/ERP For Growing Canadian Businesses

Ozzy Alparslan

- Oguzhan (Ozzy) Alparslan, Founder and CEO of DynamicCRM Software Inc, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vancouver-based tech company DynamicCRM Software Inc. is officially launching its new AI-powered hybrid CRM/ERP platform this September. Built to fit the real-world needs of growing businesses, DynamicCRM eliminates the chaos of spreadsheets, siloed tools and time-wasting manual tasks.DynamicCRM merges customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning into one customizable, scalable, and easy-to-use solution. The platform also integrates artificial intelligence to automate repetitive workflows, optimize follow-ups, and provide real-time insights for more intelligent business decisions.Oguzhan (Ozzy) Alparslan , Founder and CEO of DynamicCRM commented:“We're not just building a better CRM-we're transforming how small businesses operate. With AI-driven automation and a unified platform, DynamicCRM lets teams work smarter, move faster, and grow without limits.”Strategic Partnerships and Global ExpansionArchdesk – A UK-based construction management platform now partnering with DynamicCRM to offer integrated project and CRM tools to clients in the UK and Poland. The collaboration is focused on bringing end-to-end solutions to construction firms juggling fragmented systems.K Technology Solutions – A strategic partner in AI, automation and software development. Joint efforts focus on advanced feature development and scaling via software teams across South America.Swiss Startup Association – Ongoing collaboration with an influential industry body and their growing membership to explore investment and market entry into Switzerland's tech ecosystem.Real-World Adoption in Real EstateJovi Realty Inc. – A forward-thinking Vancouver firm using DynamicCRM to improve lead tracking, client communication, and transaction management. (Projected $1,800–$2,500/month)Royal Pacific Realty Group – One of BC's largest brokerages, currently evaluating DynamicCRM to support its agent network with more efficient deal tracking and client engagement.Key Features of the DynamicCRM Platform:AI-Driven Automation: Smart workflows, lead follow-ups, and task reminders that save time and reduce manual work.CRM + ERP in One: Unified platform to manage sales, customers, operations, and finance.Seamless Integrations: Compatible with Outlook, Excel, accounting software, and other essential tools.Modular & Scalable: Tailored features based on industry and business size.Real-Time Analytics: Data-driven insights to support growth and decision-making.

