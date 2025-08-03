IMF Adjusts Iran's Economic Growth Forecast For 2025
Data obtained by Trend from the IMF's updated World Economic Outlook (WEO) report for July 2025 shows that Iran's real GDP is projected to grow by 0.6 percent in 2025, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Fund's April forecast. The forecast for 2026 remains stable at 1.1 percent.
The Fund confirmed that Iran's economy grew by 5 percent in 2023 and 3.5 percent in 2024. The data and forecasts are presented on a fiscal year basis.
According to the recent report from the Central Bank of Iran, the country's GDP, including crude oil, rose by 32.4 percent in the last year (March 2024–March 2025) compared to the previous year, reaching about $307 billion at current prices. Excluding crude oil, GDP grew by 34.7 percent, reflecting strong expansion across sectors such as oil and gas extraction, agriculture, mining, and services.
