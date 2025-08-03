Bitcoin Investment Opportunities Expand As ZA Miner Introduces Mobile App For Lucrative Passive Income Through Cloud Mining
|Contract Price
|Contract Duration
|Fixed Income
|Daily Rate
|$100
|1day
|$2
|2%
|$200
|2days
|$14
|$3.5%
|$400
|6days
|$35.28
|1.47%
|$650
|3days
|$57.93
|2.97%
|$30,000
|30days
|$25,200
|2.8%
|$610
|3days
|$30.93
|1.69%
|$1,100
|5days
|$133.10
|2.42%
|$2,500
|6days
|$384
|2.56%
|$5,300
|10days
|$1,515.80
|2.86%
|$13,300
|5days
|$3,245.20
|4.88%
|$21,500
|15days
|$13,287
|4.12%
|$30,500
|12days
|$23,973
|6.55%
|$51,000
|4days
|$14,790
|7.25%
|$116,000
|2days
|$24,035
|10.36%
The Platform's Attractive Features
-
Start small with high returns. The platform offers plans ranging from $100, with returns even reaching $20,902 daily
Free trial & contract bonuses. New users get a free trial plan while all users get free cash rewards after purchasing a certain plan. For instance, if you fund your account using XRP, you earn up to $12,000 cash bonus.
Responsive customer support and trained blockchain experts to help in case any help is needed
Mobile mining that makes everything easy, affordable, and remote, backed by over 100 data centres, where users get the mining power
100% use of renewable energy sources, which reduces carbon emissions and energy usage, thus increasing profits
Consistent investment lands you in a VIP Club. Starting from a $5000 investment, you will be eligible to get cash rewards reported to reach $500k+.
The platform's affiliate program earns 7% commission, 3% and 1% from direct to indirect invites. This helps users get more income even with zero investment.
Final Take
ZA Miner's new mobile app helps users of all levels to earn passive crypto income without worrying about mining tools, electricity bills, or what they know about cryptocurrency mining.
A lot of early adopters started small, just trying out with a few dollars on ZA Miner, and by then, the platform had not introduced the simple mining app. But once they saw how consistent the daily earnings were, they scaled up. That's how some people are now hitting six-figure daily profits from just mining and qualifying for VIP club bonuses , which even earn up to $500,000 in cash rewards. It's not magic. It's just a well-run mining operation doing what it's built to do. And now that it has a mobile app where you can just put in your money to work for you and give you daily income, as you do some other things, you should not miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment