Zagtrader Partners With Oman Investment Bank To Power Its Institutional Trading Infrastructure

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This collaboration brings advanced, scalable trading infrastructure, ensuring faster execution, better control, and broader market access.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZagTrader, a leading global provider of trading and investment technology, partners with Oman Investment bank to enhance its trading capabilities for institutional clients. Through this collaboration, Oman Investment Bank will streamline its order execution across local and international markets using ZagTrader's advanced trading infrastructure.The partnership aims to deliver a seamless and scalable trading experience tailored to the needs of institutional investors. By leveraging ZagTrader's technology and global market access, Oman Investment Bank will be able to offer faster execution, enhanced control, and broader reach across both local and international markets-all while ensuring greater efficiency across post-trade operationsShihab Khalil, CEO of ZagTrader, said,“This partnership reflects a shared vision between Oman Investment Bank and ZagTrader, one that prioritizes innovation, client experience, and the future of institutional trading. We're proud to support OIB's journey as they modernize and expand their investment services across key markets".“At Oman Investment Bank, we are committed to delivering world-class solutions for our institutional clients. Partnering with ZagTrader enables us to modernize our trading infrastructure, offering faster market access and greater operational efficiency. This collaboration supports our broader strategy to drive innovation and position the bank at the forefront of capital markets locally, regionally and internationally,” said Mohamed Al Habsi, Acting CEO, Oman Investment Bank.This collaboration with Oman Investment Bank highlights ZagTrader's prowess in supporting digital innovation and its commitment to powering their clients' institutional services. By investing in advanced infrastructure and strategic partnerships, Oman Investment Bank is reinforcing its role in shaping a more agile, connected, and competitive capital market environment.About ZagTraderZagTrader is a global financial technology company specializing in multi-asset trading and investment solutions. The company provides an end-to-end platform covering trading, order management, risk control, compliance, and post-trade operations. With a strong presence in the capital markets space, ZagTrader serves banks, brokers, asset managers, and exchanges across the world.About Oman Investment BankOman Investment Bank is a government-owned corporate investment bank established to drive the Sultanate's economic development. Licensed by the Central Bank of Oman and the Financial Services Authority, the bank offers corporate finance, capital markets advisory, transaction banking, and research services. With a mandate to serve Oman's public and private sectors, Oman Investment Bank is focused on delivering strategic financial solutions that enable national progress and long-term value creation.Feel free to reach out our team is ready to help you unlock the full potential of your trading experience.For more information check ZagTrader Website .Email: ...

