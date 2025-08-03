Caught On Camera: Influencer Sanjeev's ₹10 Crore Lamborghini Aventador Catches Fire In Bengaluru - Video
The incident, involving a sports car valued at around ₹10 crore, quickly gained traction as visuals of the burning supercar went viral.Flames erupt from rear of vehicle
Eyewitness videos circulating on social media showed flames emanating from the rear side of the vehicle. where the engine is located.
People present at the location were seen attempting to douse the flames by pouring water. A fire extinguisher and buckets of sand were also spotted in the video.
Despite the intense fire, no serious injuries were reported. While some claimed that the sports car was completely destroyed, Sanjeev took to Instagram to clarify that the vehicle had suffered only minor damage.The man behind the wheel
Sanjeev, who is a social media influencer with over 2 lakh followers on Instagram is widely known for his collection of high-end cars. He posts content in Kannada, the local language spoken in Karnataka and most of revolves around cars and social work.
He identifies himself as a farmer and is distinctly recognisable by the elaborate gold ornaments that he wears around his neck and hands.
The exact cause of the Lamborghini catching fire is not clear at this time. The police authorities are yet to investigate the incident to determine what could have led to the fire in the vehicle.
