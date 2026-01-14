Saudi Tells Iran It Won't Allow Use Of Its Land, Airspace In Any Potential US Strike: Sources

Saudi Arabia informed Iran it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to attack it, two sources close to the kingdom's government told AFP on Wednesday, as Washington threatens Tehran with possible military strikes.

The message was conveyed as the United States warned it could respond to an Iranian government crackdown on protests, while Tehran has said it would strike US military and shipping assets in the event of a new attack.

"Saudi Arabia has informed Tehran directly that it will not be part of any military action taken against it, and that its territory and airspace will not be used for that purpose," a source close to the Saudi military told AFP.

A second source close to the government confirmed that the message had been communicated to Tehran.

The US has military assets in the Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia.