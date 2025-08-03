Pakistan To Block Extra Sims Linked To Afghan Refugees' Por Cards After August 5

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

As of late June 2025, Pakistan remains one of the world's largest host countries for Afghan refugees , with an estimated 2.1 million registered individuals. Among them, approximately 1.3 million hold Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, granting them temporary legal status in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is home to the largest share, sheltering nearly 717,945 Afghan refugees, according to UNHCR data. While KP bears the greatest burden, significant Afghan refugee populations are also found in Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh. It's crucial to note that the 2.1 million figure includes only registered refugees-when including unregistered Afghan migrants, the total number is believed to be as high as 4.4 million, highlighting the scale and complexity of Pakistan's long-standing humanitarian role.

Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards have begun receiving official notifications that all mobile SIMs registered under their names will be blocked, as the Government of Pakistan enforces a new telecom policy.

According to this directive, only one SIM card per PoR cardholder will be allowed moving forward. The government has confirmed that all currently active SIMs linked to PoR cards will be permanently deactivated after August 5, 2025, as part of regulatory measures targeting undocumented and unverified mobile connections.

Once deactivated, cardholders will be required to visit their local telecom office to register a new SIM. They will be given the option to either reactivate their previously used number or register a completely new one.

This move is expected to impact thousands of Afghan refugees across Pakistan, many of whom rely on mobile phones for digital transactions, banking, and communication.

Telecom authorities are advising all affected individuals to prepare in advance and ensure compliance before the deadline to avoid disconnection.