OIC Condemns Extremist Israeli Occupation Minister's Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

2025-08-03 03:06:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Sunday extremist Israeli occupation minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for breaking into Al-Aqsa Mosque under protection of occupation forces.
The organization stated that this comes as part of the Israeli occupation's attempts to change the existing historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
It holds the occupation government fully responsible for the assaults, which provoke Muslims around the world and threaten security and stability in the region.
The OIC called on the international community to bear its responsibility and put an end to these serious violations and to maintain the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of Jerusalem.
Hundreds of extremist settlers, including so-called Israeli occupation National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier Sunday and performed Jewish rites, in addition to dancing and shouting throughout the courtyard, in a move aimed at undermining the legal and historical status of the mosque. (end)
