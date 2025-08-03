403
Dubai Real Estate Records AED 49.7 Billion In Transactions In July 2025 As Off-Plan Dominates Market Activity
“Transaction volumes are holding steady at a high base, supported by the scale and pace of new project launches,” said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties.“We're seeing particular strength in the off-plan segment where developers are responding to buyer expectations with flexible payment plans, and integrated masterplans designed for long-term community living”. “What defines today's market is clarity – buyers are better informed, more intentional, and focused on tangible value – from quality of product to delivery timelines,” Syed added. As Dubai's infrastructure expands and masterplanned communities evolve, demand is shifting beyond traditional prime areas toward developments offering long-term value and livability. The current cycle is shaped by informed buyers, diversified capital allocation, and sustained confidence in the emirate's real estate fundamentals - underpinned by consistent transaction growth, flexible financing, and a deepening commitment to quality delivery across segments. About Springfield Properties: Springfield Properties, headquartered in Dubai, is a beacon of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry. With a team of over 140 dedicated realtors, we are committed to reshaping the financial landscape with a forward-thinking, human-centric approach.
Our mission revolves around assisting value-driven investors, individuals, and businesses in achieving financial success while upholding the highest standards of integrity and market expertise. We understand that every client is unique, and our goal is to provide tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.
As a dynamic force in the real estate industry, we seamlessly blend innovation and expertise to deliver exceptional results. We harness the power of real-time, data-driven insights while maintaining a deep understanding of the ever-evolving financial landscape in the UAE.
Springfield Properties earned the trust of our clients through unmatched market insight and a commitment to excellence. Since our establishment in 2008, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations.
AED 49.7 billion worth of property transactions recorded in July 2025 across 18,191 deals.
Off-plan accounted for 74% of total activity, with investor and end-user demand driving project launches.
