UAE Airports Drive Regional Air Travel Resilience In First Half

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) reported that global air travel demand, measured by revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), increased by 2.6 per cent in June 2025 compared to the same month in the previous year.

Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), grew by 3.4 per cent, leading to a slight drop in global load factors to 84.5 per cent - a decline of 0.6 percentage points while remaining near historic highs. International RPK climbed 3.2 per cent year-on-year, with load factors dipping to 84.4 per cent, and domestic demand rose 1.6 per cent with a load factor of 84.7 per cent .

Despite these global figures, demand from the Middle East contracted: RPK was down 0.2 per cent amid capacity expansion of 1.6 per cent, dropping load factor for regional carriers to roughly 78.3 per cent. On international routes, Middle East airlines saw RPK decline by 0.4 per cent with capacity up 1.1 per cent, translating into load factors around 78.7 per cent. Traffic on routes to North America fell by 7.0 per cent and to Europe by 4.4 per cent year-on-year - impacts attributed largely to recent military conflict and resulting flight disruptions.

Nevertheless, the Middle Eastern aviation sector demonstrated resilience during H1 2025, largely thanks to strong performance at key UAE airports. At Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international hub, passenger volume reached a record‐breaking 46 million in the first half, registering a 2.3 per cent increase year‐on‐year despite regional airspace turbulence. Average monthly traffic stood at approximately 7.7 million passengers, with January alone welcoming 8.5 million.

April was the busiest month of the quarter, serving 8 million travellers. DXB handled roughly 222,000 flights and processed 41.8 million bags - 91 per cent delivered within 45 minutes of arrival, and baggage mishandling rates remained low at 2 per 1,000 passengers versus an industry average of 6.3.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH) also posted strong growth, welcoming over 15.8 million passengers during H1, reflecting a significant 13.1 per cent year-on-year rise. This demonstrates the strengthening of secondary hubs across the UAE and diversification in passenger traffic sources.

Industry experts say these figures reflect robust operational capabilities in the UAE and continued demand even in a challenging geopolitical environment.

Aviation analyst Manoj K. John of AeroConnections, commented:“UAE airports have shown exceptional agility. Despite regional disruptions, the ability to reroute flights, maintain high efficiency, and sustain passenger volumes underlines the maturity of their infrastructure.” Another independent consultant Shakir Kantawala of Dubai-based WingsWay added:“DXB and AUH continue to capitalise on strong connectivity to South Asia, Europe, and emerging markets. Their diversified route networks have cushioned the impact of short‐term demand shocks.”

Looking at broader Middle East demand trends, the contraction in June followed a rebound in May, when the region's international RPK growth was about 9.7 per cent year‐on‐year. The slowdown highlights the volatility introduced by regional conflict, yet regional carriers remain central to global aviation recovery with strong profit margins forecast into 2025.

Willie Walsh, Iata's director general, underscored that global load factors remain healthy and predicted modest capacity expansion through August, suggesting that performance will remain close to record levels through the Northern Hemisphere summer:“Demand growth lagged capacity expansion, yet at 84.5 per cent globally, airlines continue to operate at very high efficiency.”

Middle East airlines continue to play a vital role in global aviation economics. Air transport contributes approximately $290 billion annually to the regional GDP and supports four million jobs - equivalent to one job in every 20 people in the region.

Analysts said that the passenger base at Dubai airports remained strong despite temporary airspace closures between Iran and Israel. They projected that DXB would serve 96 million passengers by the end of 2025 and reach 100 million in 2026 as capacity constraints at DXB ultimately shift traffic toward Al Maktoum International Airport. DWC itself saw a 36.4 per cent surge in traffic during the period, reflecting expansion ahead of DWC becoming Dubai's main airport by 2032.

While June saw cooling demand across the Middle East tied to external disruptions, UAE airports upheld growth. DXB and AUH recorded strong half-year gains, offsetting regional softness and positioning the UAE as the engine of Middle East aviation demand.