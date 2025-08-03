Dubai: New Areas Driving Strong Demand As July Property Sales Near Dh50 Billion

Dubai's property market continues to hold strong in July, as demand shifts from traditional to new areas that are offering long-term value for end-users, according to the latest data.

Released by Springfield Properties, data showed that the emirate's real estate market recorded Dh49.67 billion in transactions in July 2025, a 12.09 per cent increase from June 2025 and a 24.8 per cent rise year-on-year.

Recommended For You

A total of 18,191 deals were registered, up 16.5 per cent month-on-month and 21.5 per cent annually, underscoring the market's momentum heading into the second-half. Off-plan transactions accounted for 74.26 per cent of activity, supported by a broader end-user base, enhanced affordability measures, and rising investor appetite in emerging corridors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Transaction volumes are holding steady at a high base, supported by the scale and pace of new project launches," said Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties.

"We're seeing particular strength in the off-plan segment where developers are responding to buyer expectations with flexible payment plans, and integrated masterplans designed for long-term community living," he said.

Syed added that buyers are better informed these days and more focused on tangible value - from quality of product to delivery timelines.

According to Springfield Properties, as Dubai's infrastructure expands and masterplanned communities evolve, demand is shifting beyond traditional prime areas toward developments offering long-term value and livability. The current cycle is shaped by informed buyers, diversified capital allocation, and sustained confidence in the emirate's real estate fundamentals - underpinned by consistent transaction growth, flexible financing, and a deepening commitment to quality delivery across segments.

July data showed that the average price per square foot for off-plan apartments was Dh2,090, with ready apartments averaging Dh1,495. For villas and townhouses, off-plan prices averaged Dh1,353 per sqft, while secondary market prices averaged Dh1,666 per sqft.

Compared to June, price movements across most segments remained within a tight range, with performance tied more closely to product design and location than macro shifts.

The secondary market also remained active in July, with ready apartments in established locations seeing demand from first-time buyers taking advantage of new mortgage schemes. Villas continued to register interest selectively, with premium end-user buyers prioritising layout efficiency and long-term value.