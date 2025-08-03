Bangladeshi Expat In Dubai Wins Dh20-Million Prize In Big Ticket Draw

As the 3rd of the month arrived yet again, UAE residents awaited Big Ticket's grand prize announcement, hoping to become a millionaire.

On August 3, Sabuj, a Bangladeshi expat in Dubai, won a Dh20-million prize, with ticket number 194560, in the Big Ticket Series 277 draw. Meanwhile, six winners also took home Dh50,000 each in consolation prizes. Four lucky individuals also took home prizes up to Dh150,000 each after spinning the 'Big Win' wheel.

Recommended For You

Last month, a 43-year-old Bangladeshi electrician called Mohammed Naser Balal was named the lucky winner of a whopping Dh25 million in Big Ticket's draw.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

August promotions

The raffle has previously announced the launch of its August grand promotion, with one lucky winner set to take home an incredible Dh15-million grand prize during the live draw on September 3.

In addition to the grand prize, on the same night of the live draw, six winners will also receive consolation prizes of Dh100,000 each.

Customers who buy two (or more) cash tickets in one transaction between August 1 and 25 will have a chance to be selected to attend the live draw on September 3 and win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh150,000.

The names of the four confirmed participants will be announced on the Big Ticket website on September 1.

August's promotions are also offering a BMW M440i, with the winner to be announced on September 3. In addition, a Range Rover Velar will be given away on October 3.

Tickets are available online or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.