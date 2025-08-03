403
QIA Signs Strategic Agreement To Develop Real Estate Project In Guyana
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Guyana, announced the signing of an agreement to develop a real estate project in the capital, Georgetown.
A statement from QIA pointed out that the development will span an area of 121,000 square meters and will include a hotel, commercial spaces, residential units, sports facilities, and public green spaces.
The investment comes as part of QIA's efforts to expand into promising emerging markets, the statement added.
