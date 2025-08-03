Two CAG Reports, Education Bill Lined Up As Delhi Assembly Session Begins Tomorrow
The CM may table the Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the Government of NCT of Delhi for the year 2023-24, Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on 'State Finances for the year 2023-24' relating to the Government of NCT of Delhi for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on 'Welfare of Building and other Construction Workers' for the year ended March 31, 2023.
The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill is the BJP government's bold move to rein in private schools which fail to comply with the education department's order against arbitrary increases.
"The education Bill will be brought in the Assembly for detailed discussion," CM Gupta had announced on Saturday.
The Third Session (Monsoon Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will he held from August 4 to 8, according to the schedule announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta.
However, depending on the exigencies of legislative business, the session may be extended beyond these dates.
Each sitting of the House will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until the scheduled business is concluded for the day.
In a major stride towards digital governance, this Monsoon Session will be conducted as a fully paperless session through the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) platform.
The Speaker has directed that Members intending to raise matters under Rule 280 (Special Mention) must submit their notices exclusively through the NeVA Portal ( by 5 p.m. on the working day prior to the intended date.
A balloting process to determine the inter-se priority of the first 10 notices will be held at 11 a.m. in the Secretary's Room on the respective day.
In continuation of the Speaker's emphasis on digitisation and transparency, all notices, including Questions and Resolutions, shall be submitted only through the NeVA Portal.
A dedicated facilitation centre is functioning at the NeVA Sewa Kendra, where Members or their authorised staff may seek technical assistance for online submissions.
