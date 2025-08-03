Ajith Kumar Completes 33 Years In Cinema, Reflects On His Journey With Gratitude

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) One of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry, Ajith Kumar, has successfully completed 33 glorious years of his cinematic journey.

Commemorating the milestone, the 'Valimai' actor decided to look back at his incredible journey from being just an outsider with no film background to becoming one of the most loved actors in the South.

Ajith released a statement saying, "As I complete 33 years in this extraordinary journey called cinema, I do not pen this to celebrate. I don't wait for landmark numbers as I believe that each passing year is a landmark year. I thank you all with a full heart and folded hands."

"This journey was never easy. I did not come from legacy or influence. I started from the outside, with nothing more than a will to try. Life, in its own way, tested me over and over through injuries, setbacks, failures, and silence. But I never stopped. I endured. I got back up. "And I kept moving forward," he added.

Ajith further revealed that perseverance is not something he learnt, but something he lived.

Showing his gratitude to his fans for standing by him all these years and showering him with unconditional love, the 'Thunivu' actor wrote, "In cinema, I have fallen and risen more times than I can count. And every time I doubted myself, your love lifted me. You stood by me, even when I was out of sight, even when I had nothing to offer but honesty. That kind of faith is rare. And I hold it close, always."

In his statement, Ajith also talked about his motor racing journey, which, according to him, was equally testing and humbling.

Along with thanking the fans, he also acknowledged the support he received from the film fraternity, political leaders, the media, and even his critics throughout these years.

However, Ajith did not forget to mention his wife Shalini and kids - Anoushka and Aadvik for bringing balance to his life.

Furthermore, Ajith also thanked the government for honouring him with the prestigious Padma Bhushan.