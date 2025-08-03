403
Volcano Erupts in Russia After Years
(MENAFN) A volcano located in the far eastern region of Russia has erupted for the first time in more than five centuries, with specialists suggesting a possible connection to last week's powerful earthquake.
The Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka emitted an ash column reaching up to six kilometres (3.7 miles) in height overnight.
According to Russia's emergency ministry, there is no danger posed to nearby inhabited areas.
Shortly after the volcanic activity, another significant earthquake struck Russia, triggering tsunami alerts in three locations on the peninsula.
Both occurrences might be related to a major 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck a nearby area the previous week.
That seismic event had prompted tsunami warnings extending as far as French Polynesia and Chile.
Russian authorities had previously cautioned that strong aftershocks could persist for several weeks following Wednesday’s quake.
This earthquake was one of the most powerful ever documented, causing the evacuation of millions of residents.
On Sunday, a 7.0 magnitude tremor impacted the Kuril Islands and may generate waves up to 18 cm (7 inches), according to the report by Russia's emergency ministry.
