Jordan Enacts New Cooperatives Law To Boost Governance, Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan's new Cooperatives Law No. 13 of 2025 came into effect last month, marking a shift in the cooperative sector from a regulatory framework to a tool for sustainable development and economic empowerment.Designed in line with the seven global cooperative principles and International Labor Organization (ILO) recommendations, the law grants the Jordan Cooperative Corporation (JCC) expanded oversight, financing, and training powers. It positions Jordan as the first Arab country to align cooperative legislation with international standards.JCC Director General Abdul Fattah Shalabi described the law as a transformative step toward stronger governance, transparency, and a development-focused cooperative model. He highlighted the establishment of a cooperative development fund to provide fair financing and the creation of a cooperative development institute in partnership with the ILO.The law enables the JCC to withdraw projects from non-compliant cooperatives and mandates ongoing policy reviews based on field feedback. Training for cooperative boards is underway to ensure compliance with governance standards.Shalabi noted recent achievements, including reducing cooperative registration fees by up to 75 percent, launching incentives, and hosting the Asia-Pacific Cooperative Ministers Conference with 32 countries. A commemorative postal stamp was also issued for the International Year of Cooperatives.Support now targets sectors like tourism, energy, and food manufacturing, with a push to diversify beyond agriculture. Women and youth are prioritized through fee reductions, board representation, and awareness campaigns in schools and universities. Cooperatives are being expanded to underserved rural and desert areas.Over the past three years, 80 cooperatives have received JD 3.8 million in funding through royal initiatives and international partners. Shalabi affirmed the JCC's commitment to restructuring struggling cooperatives and linking them to donors.He emphasized cooperatives' role in job creation, income generation, food security, and poverty reduction in line with national strategies. Plans are underway to open a permanent cooperative products market in Amman, followed by another in Irbid.