UP Road Tragedy: President Murmu Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives
In a post on social media platform X, she extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The incident occurred when a sports utility vehicle, carrying 14 people, plunged into the Saryu canal, police said. Eleven of them were killed in the accident.
The SUV occupants were en route to the Prithvi Nath temple of Khargupur.
The police are ascertaining the cause of the accident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.
He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 assistance to those injured.
Taking to X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted: "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the accident.
"The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families."
"Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment," CM Adityanath said.
"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly. Om Shanti!" the Chief Minister wrote.
