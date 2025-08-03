403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Race for AI, quantum in attempt to create future of science, tech over upcoming two decade
(MENAFN) The competition to lead in artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology will play a crucial role in shaping the future of global science and technology over the next two decades, according to a report by NATO’s Science and Technology Organization (STO).
The report, titled “Science and Technology Trends 2025–2045,” highlights several key fields expected to drive innovation, including AI—especially robotics and autonomous systems—quantum technologies, biotechnology and human enhancement, space technologies, hypersonics and space propulsion, advanced materials, energy, and connectivity networks. These advancements are anticipated to usher in a new era of scientific progress.
Rapid developments in these areas are prompting new strategic roadmaps for both civilian and military applications, with particular focus on quantum systems and digitalization as pivotal to the future economy.
The report identifies six major trends that will influence the coming decades: evolving competitive domains, the race for AI and quantum dominance, the biotechnology revolution, resource disparities, declining public trust, and increasing technological integration and interdependence.
In fields like space, cyber, and hybrid warfare, competition remains intense and ever-changing. For instance, satellite signals can direct military operations across the globe, while cyberattacks pose threats to societal security.
NATO emphasizes that AI and quantum technologies have become central in the global technological power struggle, impacting sectors from defense and economy to education and healthcare. Nations with technological advantages will lead in critical decision-making, crisis management, and international influence.
The report also notes risks associated with biotechnology, including potential misuse in bioweapons and genetic manipulation, while acknowledging its transformative impact on healthcare, security, ethics, and global relations.
Additionally, virtual and augmented reality contribute to fragmented public trust, complicating collective decisions and crisis responses.
NATO’s Innovation Fund (NIF) and the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) are poised to be key drivers in advancing technology and shaping tech diplomacy.
Türkiye, boasting a robust defense industry and the second largest military in NATO, employs over 100,000 skilled workers across 3,500 defense companies, with more than 80% domestic content in defense products. As a vital NATO ally, Türkiye is positioned to play a significant role in technological transformation and in developing NATO’s shared platforms.
Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir highlighted Türkiye’s pioneering efforts, noting the country ranked fifth in applications for DIANA’s 2023–2024 projects and is prepared to assume leadership in enhancing its industrial and innovative capabilities within the alliance.
The report, titled “Science and Technology Trends 2025–2045,” highlights several key fields expected to drive innovation, including AI—especially robotics and autonomous systems—quantum technologies, biotechnology and human enhancement, space technologies, hypersonics and space propulsion, advanced materials, energy, and connectivity networks. These advancements are anticipated to usher in a new era of scientific progress.
Rapid developments in these areas are prompting new strategic roadmaps for both civilian and military applications, with particular focus on quantum systems and digitalization as pivotal to the future economy.
The report identifies six major trends that will influence the coming decades: evolving competitive domains, the race for AI and quantum dominance, the biotechnology revolution, resource disparities, declining public trust, and increasing technological integration and interdependence.
In fields like space, cyber, and hybrid warfare, competition remains intense and ever-changing. For instance, satellite signals can direct military operations across the globe, while cyberattacks pose threats to societal security.
NATO emphasizes that AI and quantum technologies have become central in the global technological power struggle, impacting sectors from defense and economy to education and healthcare. Nations with technological advantages will lead in critical decision-making, crisis management, and international influence.
The report also notes risks associated with biotechnology, including potential misuse in bioweapons and genetic manipulation, while acknowledging its transformative impact on healthcare, security, ethics, and global relations.
Additionally, virtual and augmented reality contribute to fragmented public trust, complicating collective decisions and crisis responses.
NATO’s Innovation Fund (NIF) and the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) are poised to be key drivers in advancing technology and shaping tech diplomacy.
Türkiye, boasting a robust defense industry and the second largest military in NATO, employs over 100,000 skilled workers across 3,500 defense companies, with more than 80% domestic content in defense products. As a vital NATO ally, Türkiye is positioned to play a significant role in technological transformation and in developing NATO’s shared platforms.
Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir highlighted Türkiye’s pioneering efforts, noting the country ranked fifth in applications for DIANA’s 2023–2024 projects and is prepared to assume leadership in enhancing its industrial and innovative capabilities within the alliance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment