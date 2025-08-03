403
Moscow, Damascus antagonize Israel's violent actions against Syria
(MENAFN) Russia and Syria jointly denounced Israel's recent military actions against Syrian territory, voicing strong opposition during a Thursday press conference in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking alongside his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, stated that Moscow rejects the use of Syria as a battleground for foreign geopolitical conflicts. He also expressed hope that Syria would overcome its current difficulties, pointing to recent unrest in Suwayda and prior incidents along the coast as evidence of ongoing instability.
Lavrov welcomed the Red Cross's plans to establish a presence in Suwayda, saying this would help prevent further deterioration and promote calm.
He emphasized the importance of inclusive dialogue for Syria’s future and voiced support for upcoming parliamentary elections in September as a step toward national reconciliation. Lavrov reiterated Russia’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and its readiness to aid in reconstruction efforts.
Lavrov also acknowledged Syria's efforts to protect Russian citizens and assets within its borders and noted that both countries had agreed to regularly review their existing agreements. This includes cooperation on civilian and military training as well as security coordination.
Regarding economic ties, Lavrov said both sides agreed to accelerate the formation of a joint commission to reassess trade agreements and explore avenues for Russia to assist in Syria’s economic recovery.
Lavrov strongly criticized Western sanctions, calling for their complete removal. He emphasized that these measures have mainly harmed ordinary Syrians rather than political figures and urged the international community to lift them permanently.
He concluded by noting that Russia has consistently opposed such sanctions and has blocked any attempts to legitimize them in the UN Security Council.
