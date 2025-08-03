403
Carney, Abbas discuss Gaza situation as Canada wants to recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke on Wednesday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to reaffirm Canada’s support for a two-state solution.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Carney emphasized Canada’s commitment to the creation of an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state coexisting peacefully with Israel.
During the call, Carney also informed Abbas of Canada's intention to formally recognize the State of Palestine during the 80th UN General Assembly session in September.
This move, he clarified, depends on the Palestinian Authority's pledge to implement significant governance reforms. These include commitments from President Abbas to hold general elections in 2026, ensure Hamas is excluded from the political process, and establish a demilitarized Palestinian state.
Canada also pledged to strengthen its efforts to support peace and stability in the region by collaborating closely with regional partners.
