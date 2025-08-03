403
Canada, France discuss Gaza
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and their shared commitment to promoting peace in the Middle East.
According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders stressed the urgent need for international cooperation to address the deteriorating situation in Gaza and to advance regional stability.
Carney praised France’s role in promoting a two-state solution and acknowledged the importance of the recent three-day UN conference focused on achieving that goal. The leaders also explored practical next steps following commitments made during the event.
Reaffirming Canada's increasing efforts to support peace in the region, the statement noted that Carney and Macron agreed to work closely with European allies, including the E3 group, and other partners.
Canada recently joined France and the UK in announcing its intention to formally recognize Palestine as a sovereign state at the upcoming 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025.
