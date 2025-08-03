NMDC Records Over 42 Pc Jump In Iron Ore Production In July

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Public sector mining major NMDC has recorded a 42.4 per cent jump in iron ore production to 3.09 million tonnes (MT) in July this year, compared to the corresponding figure of 2.17 MT in the same month last year.

The company's sales of iron ore rose 13.07 per cent to 3.46 MT in July, from 3.06 MT in the same month of the previous year.

Iron ore production in the company's Chhattisgarh division surged 54.92 per cent year-on-year to 1.89 MT during the month, while sales rose by 9.69 per cent to 2.15 MT, compared to 1.96 MT in July 2024.

The NMDC's mines in the Karnataka division registered a 26.32 per cent year-on-year increase in production, reaching 1.20 MT in July 2025. Sales surged 19.09 per cent to 1.31 MT in July 2025, compared to 1.10 MT in July 2024.

The NMDC is engaged in the exploration and production of iron ore, along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

On the financial front, the company reported a 4.6 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,477.68 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. This came on the back of a 7.9 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in the Jan-March quarter of FY25, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The NMDC Limited had also set a new benchmark in FY 2024-25, achieving a total production of 44.04 million tonnes and sales of 44.4 million tonnes. The company also recorded its best-ever Q4 sales, reaching 12.66 million tonnes, the highest since its inception.

Strengthening its expansion plans, the NMDC registered a record standalone capital expenditure (CAPEX) of Rs 3,707 crore in FY25, underlining its investment in capacity building and infrastructure projects.

For Q4 FY25, production was reported at 13.27 million tonnes, with sales improving both sequentially and annually. Compared to Q3 FY25, sales increased by 6 per cent, while year-on-year sales rose from 12.54 million tonnes in Q4 FY24 to 12.66 million tonnes.

The rising domestic iron ore demand, supported by reduced exports and merchant mining growth, contributed to NMDC's stability.