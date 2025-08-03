River Water Row: Nara Lokesh's Remarks Triggers Fresh War Of Words Between Telugu States

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 3 (IANS) A fresh round of war of words has erupted between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over sharing of river waters after Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh defended the controversial Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project and declared that the government is determined to take Centre's approval for the same.

Two weeks after the Telugu states agreed to form a committee to address river water issues, Lokesh's comments have triggered new tension between the two neighbours.

The remarks by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's son not only drew strong reaction from the Congress government in Telangana but also provided more ammunition to Telangana's opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of mortgaging Telangana's interests to his "political guru", CM Naidu, by agreeing to a committee.

Lokesh, who is minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, not only questioned Telangana's objections to the project but also asked the neighbouring state if it had the approvals to build the Kaleshwaram project on the Godavari River.

Maintaining that Andhra Pradesh will be diverting Godavari water flowing into the sea to the Rayalaseema region through the Banakacherla project, Lokesh remarked, "Why should anyone have an objection to it?"

"We will be diverting the river water, which is coming to Andhra Pradesh after flowing through Telangana, and going into the sea. I am surprised why they should have an objection to it. Why did you build the Kaleshwaram project? Do you have regulatory committee approval?" he asked.

He alleged that some leaders were deliberately inciting regional animosities in the name of Banakacherla for political mileage.

Lokesh did not name any party, but BRS was quick to hit back at him. Claiming itself to be the only party which can protect the water rights of Telangana, BRS vowed to fight legally to stop the Banakacherla project.

"Speaking about our water rights is not inciting regional animosities. How is it wrong to speak about the future of our people? As the party that achieved Telangana, we will speak about our rightful share of water," said BRS leader and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao.

On Lokesh's claim that Andhra Pradesh did not obstruct the Kaleshwaram project of Telangana, Harish Rao advised him to ask his father if he did not write seven letters to the Centre to stop the project.

Referring to Lokesh's remark that they have the "required power" to get the Centre's approval for Banakacherla, Harish Rao alleged that CM Naidu was acting as per his wish, as Revanth Reddy was maintaining silence.

"Revanth Reddy is busy paying 'guru dakshina' to Chandrababu Naidu," Harish Rao said, referring to the past relationship between the two chief ministers.

Lokesh's remarks also drew the ire of Telangana ministers and Congress leaders. They warned that his comments could harm the harmony between the two states.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka termed as "misleading" the statement by Lokesh that the Banakacherla project will divert water which is flowing into the sea. He argued that river basin states have a share in flood waters.

Vikramarka blamed the "incompetence" of BRS for the water going to the downstream. "The BRS during its 10-year rule failed to take up projects to utilise the state's share," he said.

He also made it clear that Telangana would not entertain further discussions about Banakacherla until its rights and needs were met.

Dismissing the BRS allegations of a secret understanding with the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, Vikramarka said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy went to Delhi to stop the Banakacherla project.

The Congress leaders also alleged that BRS, during its rule, mortgaged Telangana's water rights to Andhra Pradesh and claimed that their government is now trying to reclaim those rights.

The Union Government told Parliament last week that construction on Banakacherla has not begun as the Telangana government continues to raise serious objections to it.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said in reply to a question that the ministry received a proposal seeking a grant of Terms of Reference for undertaking an environmental impact assessment study for the proposed project.

The proposal was appraised by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for River Valley and Hydro-Electric projects in its meeting held on June 17.

The EAC recommended that the project proponent should approach the Central Water Commission for examining the inter-state issues and grant of necessary clearance/permission/NOC before submitting the proposal for framing the TOR for conducting the EIA study. Accordingly, the EAC recommended the return of the proposal.

The Rajya Sabha was told that the project is being assessed by the Central Water Commission (CWC) in consultation with all concerned authorities and co-basin states.

Giving a new twist to the row, Lokesh said that the Andhra Pradesh government will ensure that the CWC gives its clearance for the Banakachelra project.

As the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress and BRS leaders in Telangana have the apprehension that Chandrababu Naidu may influence the Centre to approve the project.

The Banakcherla project aims to divert 200 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of Godavari floodwater to irrigate 7.41 lakh acres, stabilise 22.58 lakh acres in drought-prone Rayalaseema and south coastal districts, and supply industrial water.

During his meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently, CM Naidu sought the Centre's help to complete the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 80,000 crore.

He explained that the project proposes to divert 200 TMC of floodwater from Polavaram to the Banakacherla regulator in Kurnool district. He stressed that, as the last state on the river's course, Andhra Pradesh has the rightful claim to fully utilise this surplus water from the Godavari.

CM Naidu maintained that the proposed project poses no harm to Telangana's interests. He has been stating that 2,000 TMC of Godavari water is flowing into the sea, and that if this water is utilised, it will benefit both the states.

Telangana is opposing the Banakacherla project as it fears that it will impact water availability and violate inter-state water sharing agreements.

At a meeting in Delhi on July 16 in the presence of the Jal Shakti Minister, the chief ministers of the two states agreed to constitute a committee to address all issues concerning Godavari and Krishna river waters.

It was announced that the committee will comprise senior officials, engineers and experts from both the Telugu states. It was to be formed in 3-4 days and come out with a way forward on all issues in 30 days. The committee has not yet been constituted.

While Telangana Chief Minister stated after the meeting that Banakacherla was not discussed in the meeting, Andhra Pradesh's Irrigation Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu claimed that it was the first item on the agenda and that the proposed committee will look into all issues, including Banakacherla.