Three-day 22nd International Kolkata Foodtech 2025 takes off; sets sights on infusion of smart and eco-friendly technologies
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) 2nd August, 2025, Kolkata: The 22nd International Kolkata Foodtech 2025, Eastern India’s premier business to business (B2B) Exhibition for food processing, bakery, mithai & namkeen, dairy, ice-cream and hospitality industry, will be held at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Complex in Kolkata from 2nd to 4th August, from 10 am to 6 pm. More than 200 major foreign and Indian companies and leading brands from the food and hospitality sector would be participating at the three-day mega Exhibition which is open to the public for free.
The International Foodtech Kolkata 2025 is organized by N K Kapur & Co (P) Ltd and supported by Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, West Bengal Bakery Association, All India Food Processors Association, West Bengal Bakers Coordination Committee, Paschimbanga Misti Udyog, Fragrances & Flavours Association of India, National Restaurant Association of India, Eastern India Culinary Association and others.
“The Foodtech Fair is a significant catalyst for modernization, skill development, partnership-building, product innovation and market expansion in the local food industry, with particular benefits for up-and-coming businesses and those adopting sustainable technologies. With India signing up new Free Trade Agreements with different countries and organisation, has immensely brightened the scope for overall growth of the food sector and infusion of smart food processing, preserving and packaging technologies in the country,” said Mr Zakir Hossain, Chief Convenor, 22nd International Foodtech Kolkata, 2025.
This Foodtech Fair provides opportunities to explore industry trends, connect with influential buyers and suppliers, discover innovative technologies, and expand into new markets. India’s food processing sector, one of the largest in the world, lies at the heart of the Government of India’s Make in India initiative. Foodtech Fair lays emphasis on eco-friendly technologies, waste reduction, and sustainable sourcing, which can encourage local industry to adopt greener methods.
“The International Food Technology Fair in Kolkata introduces local businesses to new processing, packaging, and automation technologies, helping them modernize their operations and improve efficiency. Exposure to cutting-edge machinery and digital solutions enables even small and medium enterprises to compete more effectively and adopt best practices. The event serves as a platform for local entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and suppliers to network with national and international players, facilitating business deals, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. These connections can result in technology transfers, distribution deals, and even exports.,” Mr Hossain said.
Event Highlights
► Focus Areas: Food processing technology, packaging, bakery and confectionery, dairy (including a Dairy and Ice Cream Expo), snacks, ready foods, beverages, cold storage systems, pollution control equipment, and kitchen appliances
► Audience: Primarily business professionals, including caterers, restaurant chains, hoteliers, food processors, consultants, entrepreneurs, and industry decision-makers
► Exhibitor Profile: Food & beverage companies, machinery and equipment suppliers, packaging and ingredient suppliers, hospitality solutions, and related service providers
► Support for Startups and MSMEs: Fairs often showcase products and services from micro food enterprises and startups, giving them a valuable platform to connect with buyers and investors. Government support schemes are also promoted, improving access to resources.
► Special Events: Seminars for the bakery and confectionery industry, panel discussions on culinary topics, business networking sessions and live demonstration of technologies-in-use.
