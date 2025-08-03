Fastag Annual Pass: Who Is Eligible And Who Is Not? Which Vehicles Cannot Use It? Top Things To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new annual FASTag pass for daily commuters in India, to be available from August 15, 2025.

Notably, the Annual Pass is not mandatory, and the existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to operate as is. Users who do not opt for the Annual Pass can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind before you apply, such as eligibility criteria and terms of use. We list these out for you:

FASTag annual pass: Who is not eligible?

For commuters to be eligible for purchase of the FASTag annual pass , you can either make a new application or use your existing FASTag. This is however subject to eligibility criteria such as the vehicle passing VAHAN checks, the FASTag being displayed on your vehicle's windshield, the car registration number not being blacklisted, etc .

Further, the Annual Pass cannot be issued on FASTags registered only with a chassis number. You must update the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) to activate the Annual Pass.

Which vehicles can get a FASTag annual pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass is applicable only for private non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans. Before it is activated the FASTag will will have to pass check through the VAHAN database.

In case it is made use of by any commercial vehicle, this will result in immediate deactivation without notice, according to the Ministry.

Where can I use the FASTag annual pass?

One important thing to keep in mind however, is that this Annual Pass is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. Please note that additional applicable user fees may apply for use of fee plazas on Expressways and State Highways (SH) managed by various state governments or local bodies.

Can I transfer my FASTag to another commuter?

No. The pass is also non-transferable and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered. Using it on another vehicle will lead to deactivation.

How long does the FASTag annual pass last?

The Annual Pass will be activated on the registered FASTag normally within two hours once the payment of ₹3,000 for the base year 2025–26 has been confirmed.

The FASTag Annual Pass allows free passage of private cars, jeep and van at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 trips (whichever is earlier). Once either threshold is past, it will automatically revert to a regular FASTag.