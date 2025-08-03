403
Thousands Rally on Sydney Harbor Bridge in Pro-Palestinian Protest
(MENAFN) On Sunday, tens of thousands of Australians rallied across Sydney’s famed Harbor Bridge to protest the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Despite heavy rain, the Palestine Action Group-led demonstration proceeded in the afternoon, drawing a significant crowd.
Protesters waving Palestinian flags moved northward along the bridge until police halted their progress over safety concerns.
While organizers anticipated around 50,000 participants, authorities on Sunday stated that accurately gauging the number of attendees was challenging.
At the rally’s outset, Craig Foster, former captain of Australia’s men’s national football team, the Socceroos, urged the government to cut all military ties and support to Israel.
"The starving children of Gaza cannot wait another day. End the violence, release all hostages and the thousands of Palestinian detainees held without charge," he declared.
Meanwhile, Melbourne saw a concurrent demonstration with thousands joining the pro-Palestine cause.
