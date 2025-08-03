Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thousands Rally on Sydney Harbor Bridge in Pro-Palestinian Protest

Thousands Rally on Sydney Harbor Bridge in Pro-Palestinian Protest


2025-08-03 04:29:10
(MENAFN) On Sunday, tens of thousands of Australians rallied across Sydney’s famed Harbor Bridge to protest the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Despite heavy rain, the Palestine Action Group-led demonstration proceeded in the afternoon, drawing a significant crowd.

Protesters waving Palestinian flags moved northward along the bridge until police halted their progress over safety concerns.

While organizers anticipated around 50,000 participants, authorities on Sunday stated that accurately gauging the number of attendees was challenging.

At the rally’s outset, Craig Foster, former captain of Australia’s men’s national football team, the Socceroos, urged the government to cut all military ties and support to Israel.

"The starving children of Gaza cannot wait another day. End the violence, release all hostages and the thousands of Palestinian detainees held without charge," he declared.

Meanwhile, Melbourne saw a concurrent demonstration with thousands joining the pro-Palestine cause.

MENAFN03082025000045017169ID1109878003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search