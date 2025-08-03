Dubai's RTA Opens New Tunnel To Ease Traffic, Cut Drive Time To 3.8 Minutes

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially opened a new 800-metre tunnel with four lanes in each direction, designed to significantly improve traffic flow along Umm Suqeim Street. The tunnel forms a key part of the Umm Suqeim Street Development Project , which runs from the intersection with Al Khail Road to the junction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The upgraded road network is expected to benefit more than one million residents across several major communities, including Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, Dubai Hills, Arjan, and Dubai Science Park.

“The project enhances connectivity between four strategic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. It increases the capacity of Umm Suqeim Street to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, improves traffic flow, and reduces travel time between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road by 61% from 9.7 minutes to 3.8 minutes," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA.

With the project now complete, Umm Suqeim Street's capacity has increased to accommodate 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Al Tayer explained that the full project spans 4.6km and includes the reconstruction of the intersection at Umm Suqeim Street and Al Barsha South Street near Kings' School. This includes the newly opened underpass, along with a signalised surface-level intersection to further ease traffic flow.

The development is part of a larger strategic plan to enhance the Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra corridor, which extends 16 km from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road. "This...is considered one of the most important strategic projects for developing transverse east–west roads to enhance connectivity with vertical north–south roadr,” Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer also noted that RTA employed advanced smart technologies throughout the project. Drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) were used to collect and analyse construction data in real time, enhancing decision-making, boosting site efficiency, and reducing field survey time by 60 per cent.

"Additionally, time-lapse imaging was employed to continuously track construction progress, increasing monitoring efficiency by 40 per cent," he said.

The current development builds on earlier phases of the project. In 2013, RTA completed Phase I, which covered the section from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Khail Road. This phase included the construction of two bridges, each comprising three lanes in both directions, the first crossing the eastern street parallel to Al Asayel Street, and the second crossing the western street parallel to First Al Khail Road.

The phase also included the development of two signalised intersections at the intersections of Umm Suqeim Street with Al Asayel Street and First Al Khail Road, in addition to three pedestrian bridges along Umm Suqeim Street to ensure safe crossing between Al Quoz and Al Barsha areas.

In 2020, RTA also completed a 500-metre bridge at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and the entrance to Dubai Hills and Al Barsha South, as part of infrastructure upgrades for Dubai Hills Mall. This bridge features four lanes in each direction and handles up to 16,000 vehicles per hour-matching the capacity of the newly opened tunnel.