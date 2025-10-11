Azerbaijan Sets Sights On Boosting Central Bank's Financial Literacy Portal
Work is underway to create and launch a Unified Platform based on the existing Financial Literacy Portal (bizimpullar) and the Virtual Education Platform e-cbar).
The project will be implemented in accordance with the "Financial Sector Development Strategy of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for 2024–2026".
The CBA has already started the relevant work.
The regulatory authority has estimated that the implementation of these activities will cost 273,300 manat ($160,770).
