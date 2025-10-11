Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Sets Sights On Boosting Central Bank's Financial Literacy Portal

2025-10-11 03:07:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11.​ The financial literacy portal of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will be enhanced, Trend reports.

Work is underway to create and launch a Unified Platform based on the existing Financial Literacy Portal (bizimpullar) and the Virtual Education Platform e-cbar).

The project will be implemented in accordance with the "Financial Sector Development Strategy of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for 2024–2026".

The CBA has already started the relevant work.

The regulatory authority has estimated that the implementation of these activities will cost 273,300 manat ($160,770).

