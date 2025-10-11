Russian Forces Suffering Catastrophic Losses On Southern Front Partisans

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Atesh said this in a post on Telegram .

Over the past week alone, these two units lost 126 soldiers killed and 228 wounded. The 385th Regiment reported 54 killed and 106 wounded, while the 345th Regiment suffered 72 killed and 122 wounded.

The partisans said the occupiers' medical service had been completely overwhelmed by the influx of wounded. Field hospitals have run out of basic medical supplies, and severely injured soldiers are being left to die without aid. Commanders are concealing the true scale of losses by listing the dead as missing in action.

"These massive losses are the direct result of the effective actions of Ukraine's Defense Forces and the precise work of our agent network. Every set of coordinates we pass on turns into a devastating strike against the invaders," the partisans said.