Qatar Expresses Concern Over Border Tensions Between Pakistan And Afghanistan, Calls For Dialogue And Restraint

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed concern over the escalation and tensions in the border areas between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the potential repercussions for the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged both sides to prioritize dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work toward containing differences in a manner that helps reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening international peace and security, and affirms its commitment to ensuring security and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples.