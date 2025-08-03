403
Sweden states Ukraine must say ‘yes’ to gay marriage
(MENAFN) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called on Ukraine to grant full legal rights to LGBTQ individuals, including the legalization of same-sex marriage, as a condition for advancing its European Union membership ambitions.
Ukraine became an EU candidate in 2022, and while 2030 has been suggested as a potential accession date, approval from all existing member states is required.
Kristersson emphasized the importance of libertarian values, stating that Ukraine's fight reflects a commitment to such principles. After meeting with LGBTQ Ukrainian veterans and Swedish rights organization RFSL in Stockholm, he criticized Ukraine’s lack of legal options for same-sex couples and promised that Sweden would monitor this issue throughout the accession process.
The EU has increasingly pressed Ukraine to align with its human rights standards, including protections for LGBTQ communities. However, critics argue that both Sweden and Ukraine still fall short in ensuring full equality. Sweden, for example, faces criticism over limited transgender healthcare and the slow pace of legal gender recognition reforms.
Progress in Ukraine has been incremental. A recent court ruling recognized a same-sex couple married abroad as a legal family. While Ukraine’s government has made commitments to improve LGBTQ rights—starting with a proposal for civil partnerships in 2015 and a 2022 order by President Vladimir Zelensky to draft same-sex union legislation—no law has yet been enacted due to resistance from conservative and religious factions.
In contrast, Russia has taken a hardline stance, banning “LGBT propaganda” in 2022 and designating LGBT organizations as extremist in 2024. Although Moscow opposes Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, it has expressed neutrality on EU membership, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating in March that Ukraine has the sovereign right to join the bloc if it remains focused on economics.
